You came. You saw. You convalesced. In 2022, these 12 wellness retreats are among the best around to cure whatever ails you. From one-off themed weekend escapes to recurring retreats that can be booked whenever the time is right, read on and exhale deeply just thinking about unleashing your lighter, happier, freer self this year.

Sand Valley Resort, Wisconsin

Exterior of Sand Valley from the beach Credit: B.Carter/Courtesy of Sand Valley

When in Wisconsin, it doesn't have to be all about brats and beers. In the awe-inspiring setting of larger-than-life tumbling sand dunes and 12,000 acres of rural Rome, you'll delight in farm-to-table cuisine and elegant yet unfussy lodging as the backdrop to two retreats. First, the Wellness Weekend on Jan. 7-9, 2022, (from $825 for the weekend) helps you get that serotonin and adrenaline flowing with guided breathwork, sunrise yoga, nature hikes, and a Wim Hof introductory workshop. To delve more deeply into the Dutch icon's cold therapy technique, devote the whole weekend to it at the Wim Hof Event on Feb. 25-27, 2022 (from $750 for the weekend), during which you'll partake in a two-day workshop in "The Iceman's" principles led by certified instructors (yes, a guided cold exposure foray will be in the books). Both packages include accommodations, daily breakfast, a welcome dinner, and all resort activities excluding massages.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Florida

Pure Wave Vemi at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Credit: Courtesy of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Kicking off in 2022 at this Magic City hideaway, the five-star Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is offering two ongoing retreat options Jump Start Your Health & Wellness (from $2,000) for individuals and Get Healthy Together (from $3,000) for two people. These four-night getaways feature a tailored itinerary based on your personal goals. Through the property's anti-aging and medical wellness center, the biostation — led by medical director, Dr. Martin G. Bloom — guests will receive extensive diagnostic testing and personalized wellness plans, with a range of services from hormone replacement therapy to HGH peptide therapy, as well. Through your stay, you'll post up in a one- or two-bedroom luxury apartment, and also be treated to four touchless wellness experiences, like a meditation pod with color, sound, and energy therapies or a saltwater float bath session and the choice of some 65 weekly fitness classes.

Amanyara, Turks Caicos

Villa 9, 4 Bedroom Tranquility Villa at Amanyara, Turks and Caicos Credit: Steve Passmore/Courtesy of Aman Resorts

The focus here is on reaching a state of peace through shifting your mindset and working on letting go and acceptance, with itinerary highlights including mantra meditation classes, mindfulness coaching workshops, and that unbeatable desert stillness. Led by Lama Geshe Yong Dong, a master of the pre-Buddhist Tibetan Bon tradition, oceanfront oasis Amanyara will become your very own healing temple on the Journey to Peace retreat (from $4,151) from Jan. 31-Feb. 4. Your days will revolve around group chanting, mantra, and meditation sessions, and relaxing spa treatments and beach strolls will abound. Accommodations and meals are included for the retreats, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Lithia Springs Resort & Wine Garden, Oregon

Grab your best friend or college roommate for this two-night retreat (from $498 for a Garden View Room) in the Southern Oregon city best known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. This package is inspired by Oregon's state motto, alis volat propriis, and is run by holistic health and transformational lifestyle coach Andréa Matteson to help you embody that empowering ethos. During your stay, you'll work with Matteson to practice self-compassion and overhaul negative mindsets, interspersed by dips in the sulfur-rich mineral waters and Applegate Valley vino in the verdant wine garden. On day one, you'll partake in the two-hour "Discover Session," whereas day two is the equal length "Mindset Empowerment Session," and you can make the most of your downtime with complimentary gourmet breakfasts, afternoon tea, outdoor jacuzzi sessions, or bike rides along the local trails.

Mayflower Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Connecticut

Mayflower Spa Whirlpool at THE WELL at Mayflower Inn Credit: Courtesy of THE WELL at Mayflower Inn

Slated for January 6-9, 2022, The Well will host this four-day getaway (from $5,570) on the grounds of the Auberge Resorts Collection's bucolic Mayflower Inn. On this longevity-focused retreat, standouts include lectures with Dr. Frank Lipman, MD, analyses of blood labs and genetic testing, forest bathing, nutritious meals in the property's Zen Garden Room, and more. Considering we've all aged about a bajillion years in the past two, a few days of mindful movement classes and one-on-one health coaching could be just what the doctor ordered.

Castle Hot Springs, Arizona

Hot Spring pool at Castle Hot Springs Credit: Mark Boisclair/Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

Journey 50 miles outside of Phoenix any time of year, and you'll be rewarded with an immersive nature experience in the Bradshaw Mountains that does the body and mind good from the moment you check into Castle Hot Springs. Named the No. 1 Arizona resort in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards, the pièce de résistance at this 30-room resort are its thermal hot springs, but those looking to re-align their chakras will also find salvation in the property's digital detox philosophy. Between stand-up paddleboarding in the hot springs, yoga sessions and conquering Arizona's first via ferrata cable climbing course, this adults-only resort (from $1,500 per night) is ideal for a retreat-like experience without the formal structure and mandatory group meditations.

Casa Alternavida, Puerto Rico

Teambuilding Retreat in the Rainforest with Casa Alternavida Credit: Corey Fletcher/Courtesy of Casa Alternavida

Another great choice if you're looking for an anytime adventure, this beachfront retreat center (from $450 per day) has perfected the art of helping guests learn how to unleash their higher selves and learn powerful techniques to keep anxiety's nefarious head at bay. In the middle of the El Yunque Rainforest, you'll work with a coach to quiet your mind while nature therapy does its thing. Your schedule includes three daily organic meals, movement classes, a personalized retreat program, and guided nature excursions. Bring your favorite travel journal and let that spiritual rebirth commence.

Chenot Palace Weggis, Switzerland

Exterior of Chenot Palace Weggis Credit: Alex Teuscher/Courtesy of Chenot Palace Weggis

Yes, it will cost a pretty penny — a one-week stay at Chenot Palace Weggis starts at $8,668 — but it will be worth it. On the northern shore of Lake Lucerne, eudaimonia enthusiasts will be like a kid in a (sugar-free) candy store at The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living, which was unveiled in November 2021. The program uses mRNA-based molecular tests to create a customized treatment plan to supercharge your health. The famed luxury wellness retreat currently has three different programs you can also sign up for during your stay: Advanced Detox, Recover & Energize, and Prevention & Aging Well. All include a slate of Chernot diagnostic assessments, medical and nutritional consultations, mud treatments, massages, and more, along with features unique to the specific program.

Wild Hive Women's Retreats, Various Locations

A cooking class in Columbia with Wild Hive Women’s Retreats Credit: Courtesy of Wild Hive Women’s Retreats

Those looking for a life-changing retreat in a gorgeous destination should add Wild Hive to your radar. To date, the retreat outfitter has ventured to Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Joshua Tree, Tucson, and Sonoma, with the 2022 adventures currently being finalized. For each retreat, founder Mollie Krengel always rents out an entire property and the pillar of these getaways is an hour of freewheeling dancing every day. Beyond that, retreats may include philanthropic projects (in Guatemala, they installed water filters and stoves in the homes of Mayan women, for instance), poolside cocktails, and cultural and adventure activities. Women who are interested can fill out this intake form to ensure the program is a two-way fit and be kept in the loop about upcoming retreats, which start at $1,900 (accommodations, meals, excursions, etc. are all included).

Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco

Le Spa at Royal Mansour Credit: Isaac Ichou/Courtesy of Royal Mansour

There's just something about Marrakesh that soothes the soul. At Royal Mansour Marrakech, travelers can book this immunity-supportive agenda on an individual basis (from $12,785 for five days). As you follow your bliss, you'll be showered with programming running the gamut from private sport lessons and Tibetan singing bowl therapies to oxygen facials and massages. Consultations with a nutritionist and wellness advisor, as well as a body composition and scalp analysis, are also part of the retreat, as are personalized menus. When you're not flooding your cells with delectable fare from Michelin-starred chefs, enjoy the 27,000-square-foot spa, art therapy class in a glass-paneled greenhouse, or a chaise lounge by the pool.

Inns of Aurora, New York

The firepit at the spa at The Inns of Aurora Credit: Courtesy of The Inns of Aurora

This small, almost enchanted Finger Lakes village on the placid shores of Cayuga Lake is enough to leave you feeling restored and re-energized. This inviting lakeside boutique resort ups the ante with multi-day retreats, like the three-day Metta Retreat ($1,610) or two-day Duet Retreat (from $605) at The Inns of Aurora's new 15,000-sq-ft Spa at the Inns of Aurora. The Metta Retreat, for example, is inspired by the Buddhist practice of metta meditation, and guests work on cultivating kindness to themselves and staying grounded in the present. In addition to meditation, this mind shift is helped along by massages, facials, wraps, hydrotherapy circuits in the spa's six indoor and outdoor pools, and other detoxifying treatments. Multi-day retreat packages start at $605 per person.

The Ranch Malibu, California