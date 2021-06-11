Time to Heal

As we move deeper into my experiential look at the future of wellness, I should offer a brief disclosure: I can't decide whether I actually buy into any of this. I'm not what you'd call a believer in new-age wellness, but my skepticism comes with good reason. I didn't come to astrology via a magazine horoscope at age 16, charting out the course of my latest crush. It's quite literally in my blood. My family are Brahmins, born and raised in North India, and my grandfather was an extremely sought-after seer, known for palm reading and horoscope matching. Not having a particularly good relationship with the man, I have always been reticent to believe in his craft, even though he's made some striking predictions about my family and myself that did, indeed, come true. So, perhaps because I was raised in this world of eastern wellness (before it popped up at five-star resorts), I'm not someone who's sold on intuitive healing or astrology readings.