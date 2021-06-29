This Popular Hawaiian Wellness Retreat Is Opening a New Location in the California Desert

When Larry Ellison, the cofounder of tech company Oracle, met physician and author Dr. David Agus, they formed an unexpected concept: a brand called Sensei to guide people to live healthier and longer lives. The first retreat, Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, opened on the secluded Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2019 and quickly topped lists of favorite wellness and all-inclusive getaways. Last week, Sensei announced that it will be opening its first location in the continental U.S. — and its second retreat overall — in Rancho Mirage, California, in early 2022.

Called Sensei Porcupine Creek, the wellness retreat will be located at the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the Coachella Valley on a converted 230-acre private estate. The property will offer rooms in the former estate house, as well as private villas. Also on site will be a private golf course, tennis courts, and a spa. But at its core, a stay here is really about guests immersing themselves in the "Sensei way," which leans on the principles of "move, nourish and rest."

No two stays will be the same, as pre-arrival specialists will work with guests to create their personalized itinerary that can include hikes, yoga, meditation, golf, tennis, spa treatments, and nutritional consultations. And like its sister property in Hawaii, food will be provided by none other than Nobu.

"Sensei is a trusted source for immersive well-being, given we have best-in-class practitioners and our approach is rooted in science and research and backed by technology," Sensei CEO Kevin Kelly said in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. "The guest's stay is further enhanced by unmatched settings grounding people in a lush natural environment that becomes as much a part of the experience as the wellness programs themselves." He also added that the new retreat is in a "majestic desert location, which has long been a destination for health and wellness seekers."