This Hawaiian Wellness Retreat Is Offering 30-day Extended Stays for Those Who Need a Reset

Looking to escape the stress of 2020 and find yourself renewed in 2021? The answer might be hiding on the island of Lāna'i.

Lāna'i, Hawaii's smallest inhabited island, welcomed the Sensei Lāna'i, a Four Seasons Resort in 2019. Larry Ellison (yes, the tech billionaire Larry Ellison), and Dr. David Agus, a world-leading physician and scientist, built the resort with the goal of helping people live longer, healthier lives. And now, it's offering guests the chance to have a luxurious extended stay as well.

Image zoom Credit: Robb Aaron Gordon

At the gorgeous sandstone and cream-colored resort, set within the secluded island's 90,000 acres of lush forest, experts use health science, data, and research to assist guests along three simple paths for everyday living: move, nourish, and rest. Prior to arrival, guests receive a questionnaire asking for their health history and a few questions to determine their current state of being. Next, guests receive a phone call from a Sensei guide who will go a bit deeper on the questioning to determine their goals while on the island.

Then, once on the property, guests meet with their guides face-to-face for a health screening to determine everything from their fitness to hydration levels. This information will then help the guide create a customized itinerary for each patron with the goal of "guiding guests towards greater wellbeing and aligning actions with intentions no matter where a guest is on their wellness journey," the hotel explained.

Itineraries can include one-on-one instruction in nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle practices. It can also include a selection of spa treatments, outdoor classes, and outdoor activities ranging from sailing to archery, or even the exploration of the extensive outdoor art gardens.

As for spa experiences, those are conducted within one of the ten private spa "hales" (meaning "home" in Hawaiian), which offer guests a hidden sanctuary so they may receive treatments and consultations in total solitude. After treatments, guests can also use the hotel's extensive spa amenities, including infrared saunas, Japanese-style Ofuro tubs, or relax in their private garden.

And, of course, the hotel doesn't forget about the food. All the dining options are crafted by Sensei by Nobu. The meals, the hotel noted, highlight "sustainable ingredients from nearby Sensei Farms, with ample seating and sweeping outdoor dining spaces."

As a special treat, and because the hotel knows some of us need a longer time to reset than others, Sensei Lāna'i is now offering sabbatical-style extended stays.

Image zoom Credit: Robb Aaron Gordon

"If you're seeking a new view from your office window or some dedicated time to reset, Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort offers an ideal oasis for meaningful change," the hotel explained of its new 30-day stay offering. "Guided by Sensei's highly trained staff and evidence-led programming and technology, we can help you create a unique experience that aligns with your intentions on your journey toward greater well-being."

With the sabbatical stay, guests will receive semi-private roundtrip flights between Honolulu and Lanai on Lanai Air. They'll also receive one 60-minute, one-on-one private fitness session each week, three 60-minute private Sensei guide sessions throughout the stay, and a weekly wellness credit of $1,500, which can be used toward any activity on the Experiences Menu for spa treatments. Guests will also receive one-on-one wellness sessions and selected island activities, including Lanai Adventure Park, golf, tennis, horseback riding, snorkel/sunset sail, archery, sporting clays, electric bike rentals, and much more.

So, once you're ready to travel again, check out the resort, and check in to become an entirely new person in the new year.