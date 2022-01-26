Americans Have Been Losing Sleep Over the Pandemic — and These New 'Sleep Retreats' Are Here to Help

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is here to help you catch some Zs both on vacation and at home.

In January, the brand announced its new Alchemy of Sleep program, a global collection of immersive retreats designed to promote rest through sleep-inducing treatments, movement-driven activities, and special amenities. According to a spokesperson, the retreats are ideal for those "setting intentions for profound change in the new year." And really, it appears as if we all need this, considering about 50-70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder, according to the American Sleep Association. Additionally, 56% of respondents to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey say they struggled with pandemic-related insomnia.

The Alchemy of Sleep retreats offer a mix of experiences as well as expert consultations and classes that ensure each guest finds the skills they need to incorporate better sleep into their everyday lives. With the retreats, guests can opt for a one-night "Dreamscape" experience or extend from two to five nights for a "Sleep Transformation," providing an even more immersive stay.

"While the return to an on-the-go lifestyle is in sight for 2022, taking time for true rest and reset is essential for ensuring good health at every level," Emmanuel Arroyo, regional director of wellness at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We designed our Alchemy of Sleep experiences to provide guests with the tools they need for slowing down and establishing lasting sleep hygiene habits, which will have a greater impact on their overall wellbeing."

Each Alchemy of Sleep retreat is also meant to reflect local wellness customs and embrace the natural surroundings. The retreats, which are available from January through March 2022, include offerings by Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, which welcomes guests with an in-room Sleeping Beauty set featuring all the essentials for ensuring a good night's sleep. Guests can then receive personalized messages and centering meditation sessions, concluding with a Sleep Naturopathy consultation to establish longterm patterns for attaining the best sleep possible back home.

The Rosewood Guangzhou is offering a specially curated itinerary featuring dedicated mediation periods, massages that incorporate sound-healing and traditional Chinese herbs. It will also offer guests movement-driven activities, which it says will "allow proper energy flow and ensure the body is ready to rest by evening."

Above view of breakfast tray with fruit and croissants and tea Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

The newly debuted Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth is offering restorative treatments including Healing Sound Bath Therapy, room enhancements with oil diffusers and mists, silk pillowcases, eye masks, and books with sleep tips.

And, the Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands is offering aromatherapy and reflexology treatments and outdoor activities to inspire guests, including hikes through The Baths National Park.

The Alchemy of Sleep retreats are also available at Rosewood San Miguel De Allende, Montecito's Rosewood Miramar Beach and Menlo Park's Rosewood Sand Hill, Rosewood Mayakoba, Asaya at Rosewood Phuket, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Baha Mar, Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Rosewood London, Rosewood Phnom Penh, Rosewood Sanya, and Rosewood Villa Magna.