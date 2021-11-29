This $10,000 Retreat Coming to Telluride Includes Mountain Treks, IV Therapy, and Daily Massages

Close your eyes and picture yourself taking a deep belly breath with a panoramic view of the San Juan Mountains after a long, satisfying day of hiking, fly-fishing, Kirtan chanting, and your fifth massage of the week.

If you're anything like us, you're asking, "where can I sign?" That divine visualization ⁠— and much more ⁠— can be yours with a trip to Reset Telluride, an ultra-luxe, private wellness and trekking retreat slated to be unveiled in May 2022. The six-night, six-day experience (from $10,000 per guest) offers travelers the choice of three personalized wellness pathways in Colorado's awe-inspiring outdoors, along with luxury hotel accommodations for the duration of your retreat. The exclusive retreat welcomes only 18 guests per week.

Hiking with RESET Telluride Credit: Courtesy of RESET Telluride

To start, Reset will only operate from May through October (the team hopes to launch winter seasons down the road). Make your reservation online here.

Reset was co-founded by entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist Dylan Bates who has a background in physical therapy and the healthcare industry and Holli Owen, an event planner and self-proclaimed yogi, climber, and nurturer who previously worked Telluride Ski and Golf Resort. "The launch of Reset comes at a time when so many people, for their own unique reasons, need to hit the reset button. We like to say at Reset, everyone resets differently and no one stays the same," Bates told Travel + Leisure. "Our goal when we launch in [the] spring is to offer transformational physical, mental, and emotional reset experiences. ​I can't wait to share this amazing place and luxury wellness experience with all in search of their own reset."

All Reset itineraries include daily, half-day treks with AMGA Certified Mountain Guides with elevation gain ranging from 580 to 3,700 feet through thousands of spirit-replenishing acres of San Juan Mountain trails. The Reach itinerary is performance minded, while the Roam pathway focuses on a choose-your-own-adventure mentality, and the Recharge journey is all about slowing down and harnessing your inner energy. Beyond hiking, other outdoor activities during your getaway include rock climbing, Via Ferrata (a special type of harnessed mountain climbing), paragliding, paddleboarding, and fly-fishing. If you're getting tired just reading about all that action, rest assured that ​there will be oxygen enhancements in your guest room and within the meditation lounge to help enhance recovery.

Rock climbing with RESET Telluride Credit: Courtesy of RESET Telluride

Yoga on top of a mountain at RESET Telluride Credit: Courtesy of RESET Telluride

Speaking of which, when it comes time to rest your weary limbs, pamper yourself with an extensive menu of wellness offerings at RESET's exclusive wellness center, from spa services (don't leave without a soothing arnica-enhanced foot treatment or oxygen-enriched facials)​ to IV therapy for hydration, yoga, and nutritional coaching. To round out your escape, program participants receive five 60-minute massages, in-room at Reset's designated guest rooms at Madeline, Auberge Resorts Collection. To get the most out of the retreat, optional evening activities like guided meditations, sound therapy, and Kirtan are available to boost your mile-high Zen quotient.

Outdoor dining with RESET Telluride Credit: Courtesy of RESET Telluride