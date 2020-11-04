From the beach of Bora Bora to the top of Mt. Fuji, these sounds are sure to help you breath easier.

Relax and Unwind With Calming Sounds From All Over the World

Let’s face it, we could all use a little R&R right now.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only made travel nearly impossible, it’s also causing extra stress. If your wanderlust and your well being have been suffering in 2020, there is one way to take a minute to relax and transport yourself to another place.

Unify Cosmos, a personal development and spiritual growth website, has gathered sound clips from 50 relaxing locations across the globe so you can experience the soothing sounds of the beach in Bora Bora, the hustle and bustle of New York City, or a calming waterfall in Ireland.

“Take a second to close your eyes, pause, breathe in these sounds of nature, and dream a little, regardless of where you are - because listening to crashing waves, or birds in the trees can bring many other things to your life,” said David Foley, owner of Unify Cosmos, in a statement.

Studies have shown that spending just 20 minutes in nature could enhance your mood and well being. But not everyone has the time and access to natural environments, so the act of listening to nature could be beneficial as well.

Even just taking time to take a break from work, chores, errands, and all the other things we have to get done in a day could make you feel more relaxed. Experts suggest taking a solid break with a relaxing activity. Closing your eyes and imagining you’re on a beach in Maui, the banks of the Nile in Egypt, or in the Swiss Alps sounds like the perfect thing to do.

In order to pick their soothing sounds, Unify Cosmos used search volume data to find the most searched for relaxing spots in the world, creating a unique experience that’s like a combination of jet setting to your favorite destination and taking a spa day all at once.

For more information or to check out the full playlist of sounds, visit the Unify Cosmos website.