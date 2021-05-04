Downward dog on the 100th floor of one of NYC's newest skyscrapers.

You Can Do Yoga Outdoors on the Highest Observation Deck in the Western Hemisphere

There's hot yoga, goat yoga, and bubble yoga, but what about yoga in the sky?

Luckily, you actually don't need to fly in order to do it. But it's recommended that you don't have a fear of heights.

Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, has teamed up with Equinox Hudson Yards for a yoga experience that's "sky high." Now that the observation deck is officially open, yoga enthusiasts can purchase tickets to this unique fitness event series.

A group doing Sky-High Yoga at the Edge in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Related-Oxford

Beginning on May 6, New Yorkers can attend a morning yoga class with some of Equinox's best instructors on the Edge's 100th floor outdoor sky deck. Given that this is one of the best views in New York City, you can't ask for a better way to start the day.

The Edge's outdoor viewing areas feature 360-degree views, a dizzying glass floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor steps to make you feel like you're truly flying above the skyline.

Naturally, since the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, this yoga class is restricted to a limited capacity and will observe health and safety measures such as temperature checks, signed health declaration, and required face coverings for all attendees.

Sky High Yoga at Edge launches on Thursday, May 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and will be held every week thereafter. Classes will also be exclusively available to Equinox members on Wednesdays. Tickets went on sale on Friday, April 30, so unfortunately the first month of the series is currently sold out. However, you can still sign up for updates, so you're the first to know when more tickets are released, on a monthly basis.

Tickets for the series are $50 (which includes Edge's reduced general admission adult ticket price of $36). Each ticket also comes with a complimentary gift bag featuring an assortment of curated wellness products. And there's no need to provide your own mat, since Equinox will provide class equipment.

The Edge is located in the Hudson Yards complex. For more information, visit the Edge NYC website.