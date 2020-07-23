This Workout Bike Combines Travel and Fitness — and I'm Obsessed

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re anything like me, your workout routine has taken a hit since gyms and fitness studios shut down months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-pandemic, I loved group exercise classes — cycling, barre, and yoga are among my favorites — but as COVID-19 persists in cities across the United States, I can’t see myself going back to a gym in the near future.

Once I settled into my lockdown routine, I realized I needed a new workout so I could stay energized and active while spending more time at home. I started researching at-home exercise equipment and found the perfect cycle that combined my love for travel with my need for fresh, exciting workouts.

With the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle, you can ride along the streets of Tokyo or through the French Alps without ever leaving your house, thanks to the interactive iFit workouts. If you prefer studio workouts, there are plenty of instructors to choose from, offering a range of classes including short rides that you can take during your lunch break and lengthy, intense workouts for when you really want to work up a sweat. There are even live classes to tune into every day, too.

Image zoom Courtesy of NordicTrack

The large touch screen, 20-percent incline technology, interactive personal training, and live resistance and incline control make each iFit workout unique and challenging, and the included weights help you get a full-body workout. Staying home has made me a little restless, so I love hopping on the bike, choosing a trail in a new country, and enjoying the scenery while I exercise. I've already noticed a difference in my body since I began working out with the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle, and having this outlet has made me feel better — both physically and mentally — as I spend more time at home.

I’ve ridden along the stunning Atlantic Ocean Road in Norway, through Argentinian Patagonia, and along the streets of Kyoto, Japan, learning interesting facts about each location from the guides during the rides. Each road workout is shot from the rider’s point of view, and the bike automatically increases the incline and resistance in accordance with the trail’s terrain, so it offers a uniquely immersive, travel-inspired workout that always feels new and exciting. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your bike shorts and say goodbye to boring workout videos.