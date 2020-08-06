This Floating Sauna in Canada Is so Remote, You Need a Kayak to Get to It

A floating sauna in Canada has everything you need for a relaxing vacation.

According to Lonely Planet, the Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, located in the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia, is a beautiful and isolated place that is perfect for relaxing and getting back to nature. In fact, it’s so remote, you can only access the resort by air or water.

Image zoom Nathaniel Atakora

At the resort, people can rent private cabins, enjoy breathtaking views, take guided boat trips and helicopter tours of the gorgeous wilderness (including nearby glaciers), hike, kayak, fish, paddleboard, tour local sites, forage for edible plants with food experts, and participate in wellness activities, including yoga and meditating on the resort’s custom-built Finnish-style floating sauna, according to Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Nathaniel Atakora

“Visiting the sauna dock is often built into a wellness-themed day. There is the opportunity to picnic on the dock as well, have a bonfire, or take a guided outdoor yoga class. Our guests have really taken to the truly magical experience of being so immersed in the wilderness, while allowing them a chance to focus on their wellbeing,” said Beth Mosby, spokesperson for Nimmo Bay, to Lonely Planet.

In addition to the sauna, the floating dock also has plenty of space to sit outside between sauna sessions and enjoy the wilderness. You can even take a swim to cool off. In order to get to the floating dock, you will need to use a kayak or paddleboard. Because, like the resort itself, the dock is also wonderfully remote.

The resort itself is open between May and October and has nine cabins (which sleep up to 18 people), according to Lonely Planet. If you’re looking for a bespoke, socially distant fall getaway, it is easy to get at this place. The resort is also committed to being a sustainable destination with water-powered electricity systems and solar-energy to run the resort, Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Jeremy Koreski