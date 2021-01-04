Get Fit With Free Virtual Workouts From Julianne Hough

Start your year off right with exclusive workouts from the actress and dancer on FitOn.

Julianne Hough knows fitness. And as we enter 2021, the actress and dancer — who you might have seen on Dancing With the Stars or America’s Got Talent — knows that at-home workouts are as important as ever. In fact, Hough is the founder of Kinrgy, a fitness program that “focuses your mind, sculpts your body and ignites your life.” To help make getting in shape easier this year, Hough teamed up with FitOn, a free digital fitness platform with over 6 million members, to offer exclusive workouts that you can do in your living room to kickstart your new year. Even better, with FitOn Party you and up to 15 friends can join Hough virtually for a live video call workout directly on the app

To kick off 2021, Travel + Leisure spoke to the “Footloose” star to learn more about how she plans to take charge of the new year, how we can all stay healthy and fit at home and while traveling, and where she’s dreaming of going once it’s safe to do so.

T+L: How does it feel to finally be out of 2020?

Julianne Hough: “As I reflect on this past year, of course the challenging times tend to be at the forefront of my mind, but as I sit in the stillness of these moments and surrender my mind to my body, underneath it all, is the powerful force of gratitude. Gratitude for our health and for the security of our loving and supportive community. I am hopeful for 2021!”

What are your goals and resolutions for 2021?

“To continue to find ways to connect with my friends and family, even if virtually. I am so grateful for the incredible Kinrgy community that has been created this past year — I am looking forward to growing and connecting in 2021.”

How can FitOn help people meet their own fitness goals this year?

“If there was anything 2020 showed us, it was that people crave connection even when it isn’t possible to be together in the same physical space. As a free digital fitness app, FitOn is a great partner to help set intentions and kick off the new year with the wide variety of classes to get you ready and keep you motivated throughout 2021. It’s great to be able to work out with friends, and with FitOn Party you can actually invite up to 15 friends to join you for a group workout with me through a live video call right on the app.”

Do you have any tips for staying fit and healthy while traveling?

“I like to make sure I carve out some time for myself to work out, even if it's only 20 minutes or so. FitOn is great because it's like having access to a fitness studio all in the palm of your hand.”

Where do you hope to visit once it’s safe to freely travel again?

“I've been dying to go to Mexico — I'd love to visit Tulum, Chable, and Merida. It seems so charming and full of vibrant colors and incredible architecture. I'd also love to visit the Mayan Ruins while I'm there.”

Is there anything you just can’t travel without?

“I love to have a little toolkit of self care. Number one: water, water, water! I also love to travel with a book and a journal. Encouraging myself to continue to grow and learn, and always having a place to jot down all of my thoughts and ideas. Lastly, I can't travel without some sort of little meditation kit — whether it's some palo santo, crystals, or my essential oils, just always having something to keep me feeling grounded.”