Anxious About Socializing After the Pandemic? Rent a Practice Friend From This Game Company

Widespread vaccination means get-togethers and parties are making a big comeback, so a lot of people are quickly realizing that their social skills have gotten a little rusty in the last 15 months.

While you're trying to figure out whether to hug or elbow-bump your friends and family that you haven't seen in over a year, rest assured that there is a way to make sure you can get your awkwardness and pandemic-related social anxiety out of the way (for the most part) before your next social event.

Practice Friends by Jackbox Games on skype Credit: Courtesy of Jackbox Games

Jackbox Games is now launching a "Practice Friends" Free Rental Service to teach you how to be social again without the stress. This 30-minute session with a special crew of friends-for-hire will help you get used to hanging out with friends again in a 100 percent judgement-free zone. That means you can finally tell that funny anecdote from last November to a real person without worrying about it falling flat.

Basically, this is your chance to get out all your awkward social quirks before you go out into the real world and meet up with your actual friends. If only there were something like this all the time - for weddings, house parties, dates, visiting your hometown grocery store.

Practice Friends by Jackbox Games illo Credit: Courtesy of Jackbox Games

These "Practice Friends" sessions are available via Zoom and last approximately 30 minutes. In order to schedule a "Practice Friends" hangout, you simply need to fill out an online time slot request on Calendly for Jackbox Games. Time slots are limited, so it's important to fill out the online form as soon as possible.

In addition, Jackbox Games is giving away a free code for Jackbox Games' latest party pack, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, so you can host your own social hang with your real-life friends with ease. The free code is available to people who sign up for a "Practice Friends" session.

For more information about Jackbox Games, visit the company website.