Hyatt Is Teaming up With Meditation App Headspace to 'Prioritize' Guests' Wellbeing

Whether you’re heading to a Hyatt hotel for vacation or for a good night’s sleep during a business trip, the hotel is ready for any type of guest after partnering with meditation app Headspace.

“Traveling can often take you out of your routine – so it’s important to take the time to pause, be present and take care of yourself,” Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re excited to partner with Hyatt in this shared mission to incorporate wellbeing into the day-to-day experiences of Hyatt team members and guests everywhere.”

The app, which offers an array of meditation practices ranging in various time frames and themes, is complementary to Hyatt guests in their room. But if hitting the pillow is your form of relaxation, guests will have access to “soothing sounds for a restful night’s sleep.”

Puddicombe — a former monk — will also guide the available meditations.

Hyatt’s employees will be offered a free subscription to the app and guests traveling for business will have the option to incorporate the app’s content into meetings. An experience tailored to conferences which will launch later this year.

While all guests heading to the Hyatt for vacation will have in-room content, the hotel’s World of Hyatt members can access the various meditation sessions through the World of Hyatt app.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to make mindfulness more accessible to people wherever their travels may take them,” he added.

Bringing a whole new meaning to the term “R&R,” the app’s partnership with the hotel is upping the ante on the stress relief and mindfulness any traveler may need.

“By teaming up with industry leaders like Headspace, we are better positioned to care for our guests and employees and help them prioritize their own wellbeing both during and in between stays at Hyatt hotels around the world,” Hyatt Hotels’ Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Vondrasek, said.

Partnering with Headspace isn’t Hyatt’s first foray into wellness experiences for guests, the hotel has also partnered with Miraval and Exhale.

“Wellbeing is a true realization of Hyatt’s purpose – we care for people so they can be their best,” Vondrasek said.