What Hotels Are Doing to Make It Fun to Get Healthy on Vacation

A good gym is a start. But the most forward-thinking hotels are going beyond the weight room to offer health-focused amenities that pack a serious punch. Couples Resorts' Tower Isle (spa villas from $959), in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, takes "all-inclusive" to a new level, providing unlimited spa treatments for two to those who book into one of the eight Oasis Spa Villas. Consult with a dedicated concierge to map out an itinerary of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps during your stay. At the just-opened Rosewood Phuket (doubles from $575; programs $510–$7,690), the hotel brand introduces its new holistic health experience, Asaya, which encourages guests to cultivate self-acceptance and self-discovery. Participants determine their goals in a private meeting with a wellness guide before embarking on a program of alternative therapies, group workouts, and bespoke spa treatments.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (doubles from $195; treatments $29–$259) takes a different approach to pampering, employing clinicians trained to administer in-room Reviv nutrient infusions and injections. Exhausted travelers might choose vitamin B12 to combat jet lag with a burst of natural energy, while athletes can bolster their training sessions with CoQ10+, which aids in muscle recovery.

Some hotels now integrate wellness right into their rooms: when guests at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles doubles from $695) enter one of the seven new spa-adjacent accommodations, they hear a recorded meditation led by Deepak Chopra. High-tech touches include Mood Box devices, which mimic the changing intensity of natural daylight to help align travelers' circadian rhythms, and advanced air purifiers to catch allergens and microbes.

Six Senses has continually pursued forward-thinking health initiatives. Last year, the Six Senses Douro Valley (doubles from $700), in Portugal, debuted a physician-designed clean-eating program that will soon be in all Six Senses resorts. The focus: boosting immunity and improving digestion by reducing sodium, sugar, and foods that can be inflammatory. Full integrative health screenings and personalized sleep and fitness guidance complement the culinary offerings. At the just-opened Six Senses Fiji doubles from $884), guests peruse the spa's Alchemy Bar to create their own scrubs and oils using ingredients from the on-site garden, including lemongrass and kaffir lime. Down in the Caribbean, Bucuti & Tara's have replaced happy hours with "healthy hours" featuring nutrient-dense smoothies and mocktails, as well as complimentary fitness classes.