This NYC Hotel Wants You to Rejuvenate With Spa Treatments and Wellness Offerings During a Luxe 3-night Retreat

The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown wants to help you make this year a truly healthy one.

In February, the hotel announced its new partnership with the Princeton Longevity Center, the leader in preventive medicine and longevity. Together, the hotel and the center are offering a host of new activities to help you live your best life through its Life + Longevity experience.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The experience begins with a comprehensive exam at the Princeton Longevity Center at its newly opened medical facility at One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The exam includes a 128-slice imaging with artificial intelligence technology, along with a personalized program to improve overall health and maintain an active lifestyle.

Following the exam, the experience moves on to a three-night stay in the Oculus Suite at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. That also includes daily in-room dining breakfast and on-premise wellness experiences including a one-hour aromatherapy Soveral Signature Treatment, a one-hour Therapeutic Awakening Massage, and a one-hour Remineralising Crystal Detox. The experience also includes daily fitness, yoga, and meditation classes.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

This is just the latest innovative work by Four Seasons. For years, the hotel has also been home to a Resident Healer program, which helps guests heal from the inside out. As The Four Seasons New York Downtown explained, "each of the Resident Healers provide unique and mindful experiences for guests during one-on-one private appointments at The Spa." That includes work with Deganit Nuur, an acupuncturist, herbalist, and clairvoyant; Rashia Bell, a crystal healer and mediation master; Snow Shimazu, a travel wellness expert, advanced bodywork educator, and all-around wellness guru; and Michelle Pirret, an international sonic alchemist.

The Life Longevity Experience is available for bookings until Dec. 30, 2021 starting at $7,700 for one person or $13,200 for two. Reservations can be made by emailing res.newyorkdowntown@fourseasons.com.