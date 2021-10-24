One of the Best Resort Hotels in Canada Just Launched a Sleep Retreat for the Ultimate Wellness Getaway

If you've been having trouble sleeping recently, you're not alone. According to a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 56 percent of adults in the United States are suffering from pandemic-induced sleep disturbances. Additionally, "51 percent reported using medication, over-the-counter supplements, or other substances to help them fall asleep, while 68 percent of those using sleep aids acknowledged that they've been using them more frequently during the pandemic."

A woman in a bath robe looking out the window of her Fogo Island suite Credit: Alex Fradkin/Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

That's why there's never been a better time for a luxury hotel to launch a sleep retreat, which is exactly what Fogo Island Inn — a top resort hotel in Canada, as voted by our readers in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards — has done. Since opening in 2013, the remote 29-room hotel in Newfoundland, Canada has been luring visitors seeking a peaceful getaway during which they can reconnect with nature, enjoy wellness offerings, or even tap into their artistic side. In essence, they're here to simply relax, and a good night's sleep naturally follows.

A woman in a bath robe laying on her bed in her Fogo Island Inn suite Credit: Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

But given the upheaval of the pandemic, Fogo Island Inn is offering guests a special chance to learn about the science of sleep during a four-night "restorative learning retreat" next spring. Dubbed "The Secrets of Sleep: A Life-Changing Retreat," the program will be led by Dr. Colleen Carney, director of the sleep and depression laboratory at Toronto's Ryerson University, who specializes in evidence-based treatments for insomnia. She'll lead daily workshops that will guide guests toward a better relationship with sleep; guests can supplement the workshops with the hotel's daily wellness programs, like yoga and meditation classes.

Interior of a suite at Fogo Island Inn Credit: Alex Fradkin/Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

"Between the inherently relaxing qualities of a stay at our inn and the science-based sleep teachings of Dr. Carney, our sleep retreat is sure to help you get a good night's sleep — and the benefits will endure long after you've left our shores," writes the hotel on its program page.

The "Secrets of Sleep" retreat runs from March 2 to March 6, 2022, and costs $1,100 CAD, in addition to standard room and board, which includes all meals and most excursions and starts at $2,075 CAD per night. To book, you'll need to contact the hotel directly via email or phone.