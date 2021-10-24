One of the Best Resort Hotels in Canada Just Launched a Sleep Retreat for the Ultimate Wellness Getaway
The four-night program will be led by sleep expert Dr. Colleen Carney.
If you've been having trouble sleeping recently, you're not alone. According to a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 56 percent of adults in the United States are suffering from pandemic-induced sleep disturbances. Additionally, "51 percent reported using medication, over-the-counter supplements, or other substances to help them fall asleep, while 68 percent of those using sleep aids acknowledged that they've been using them more frequently during the pandemic."
That's why there's never been a better time for a luxury hotel to launch a sleep retreat, which is exactly what Fogo Island Inn — a top resort hotel in Canada, as voted by our readers in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards — has done. Since opening in 2013, the remote 29-room hotel in Newfoundland, Canada has been luring visitors seeking a peaceful getaway during which they can reconnect with nature, enjoy wellness offerings, or even tap into their artistic side. In essence, they're here to simply relax, and a good night's sleep naturally follows.
But given the upheaval of the pandemic, Fogo Island Inn is offering guests a special chance to learn about the science of sleep during a four-night "restorative learning retreat" next spring. Dubbed "The Secrets of Sleep: A Life-Changing Retreat," the program will be led by Dr. Colleen Carney, director of the sleep and depression laboratory at Toronto's Ryerson University, who specializes in evidence-based treatments for insomnia. She'll lead daily workshops that will guide guests toward a better relationship with sleep; guests can supplement the workshops with the hotel's daily wellness programs, like yoga and meditation classes.
"Between the inherently relaxing qualities of a stay at our inn and the science-based sleep teachings of Dr. Carney, our sleep retreat is sure to help you get a good night's sleep — and the benefits will endure long after you've left our shores," writes the hotel on its program page.
The "Secrets of Sleep" retreat runs from March 2 to March 6, 2022, and costs $1,100 CAD, in addition to standard room and board, which includes all meals and most excursions and starts at $2,075 CAD per night. To book, you'll need to contact the hotel directly via email or phone.
