This Drunk Yoga Retreat Includes Cocktails and Astrology Readings on the Beach

Image zoom Courtesy of Haven Resorts

If you want to get healthy in the new year, but aren’t quite ready for intense hot yoga at 8 a.m., you’re in luck.

According to Lonely Planet, a special retreat in Mexico lets you focus your mind and body through yoga, but also includes cocktails and astrology readings.

Image zoom Courtesy of Haven Resorts

Eli Walker, astrologist and founder of Drunk Yoga, created a special retreat at Haven Riviera Cancun in Mexico as part of a collaboration with travel company CheapCaribbean, Lonely Planet reported. The New Year, Do You Retreat allows guests to focus on their mental and physical health while also imbibing on delicious drinks and getting their astrological birth charts read. This might actually be the ultimate getaway for millennial travelers.

The retreat includes airfare, hotel accommodations, yoga classes with cocktails from a curated menu, one-on-one astrological readings, sober sunrise yoga, workshops to help you get to know the inner you, and a copy of Walker’s book, according to Lonely Planet.

In addition, guests can personalize their experience by choosing yoga classes on the beach, playing games, and participating in other activities, which will be constructed after Walker meets with each guest to give them their chart readings, Lonely Planet reported. And of course, you’ll get to socialize with a group of like-minded people.

“This retreat is for the ‘spiritually-curious’ folks who perhaps aren't quite ready to take the plunge into a full, 10-day vegan yoga and meditation retreat/cleanse, but are ready to dive a little deeper into understanding themselves and their relationship to the universe in a fun, pressure-free environment,” Walker told Lonely Planet.

Prices for the New Year, Do You Retreat begin at $899 per person. Retreat dates are from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, and all bookings must be made by Jan. 31.

In order to book, use the promo code DOYOU when checking out. For more information or to book your trip, visit the retreat page on the CheapCaribbean website. A full, day-by-day itinerary is also available.