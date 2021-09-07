8 U.S. Hotels With CBD Spa Treatments Worth Traveling For

CBD seems to be popping up everywhere on the luxury wellness circuit. Before we delve into where to find these blissful spa experiences around in the U.S., we thought we'd explore why CBD pairs perfectly with relaxation treatments.

CBD oils are known for reducing inflammation and soothing muscles — so much so that people who suffer from chronic pain and arthritis often turn to topical CBD treatments for relief. When incorporating CBD into wellness treatments, the most common integration is using CBD oils in massage. CBD-infused oil is used in place of more run-of-the-mill lotions or oils and massaged directly into your body. Because the non-psychoactive cannabinoid is known for improving circulation and alleviating body pain, incorporating it into a massage can really bring the relaxation and effectiveness to the next level.

Pathway to Spa Bathhouse at Solage Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

However, topical oils and balms aren't the only way CBD can be used at the spa. Some treatments will offer you a CBD treat (whether a gummy or an infused beverage) prior to your experience, in order to preemptively ease your tension and allow you to further reap the benefits of the massage, facial, or body wrap.

As someone who covers wellness at luxury hotels, I've tried a downright superfluous number of five-star treatments. And I can say, without question, that one of my all-time favorite wellness experiences was an après-ski CBD massage. It is everything you need after a day on the slopes — a refuge and release for sore muscles, using products that warm you to your core. That's the beauty of a CBD-infused wellness treatment — it really does add that relaxation je ne sais quoi your body is craving.

So, for everyone who's curious about how CBD can add to their next wellness experience, we've found eight U.S. hotels offering CBD-enhanced treatments.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida

Aerial view of exterior and golf course at Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island — which feels more like a far-flung island resort than a Floridian destination — has tapped into guests' need for a stronger sense of rejuvenation. They are balancing clients' chakras, encouraging saltwater healing, and incorporating CBD soaks into their massage treatments. Their CBD relief and recovery offerings include a consultation with a therapist on how CBD can help you toward your wellness goals. After the CBD consultation, you can indulge in a 50-minute massage and leave with a CBD item your therapist recommends. But nothing adds to the experience quite like the CBD-infused bath, which will remind you firsthand of the healing prowess of CBD.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort, California



There is nothing more sacred (for the winter sports crowd) than a post-ski CBD ritual. Skiers love to pop CBD gummies after a long day on the slopes while relaxing in the hot tub, but Edgewood Tahoe Resort — the only Lake Tahoe five-star hotel right on the water — goes one step further, with a CBD massage that is not only meant to target over-exerted muscles but warms you to your core. The treatment uses heat to loosen muscles, and layers in warming CBD oils. Massage specialists target pressure points and alleviate tension with CBD, leaving you with a lasting sense of relaxation.

Topnotch Resort, Vermont

Spa pool at Topnotch Credit: Courtesy of Topnotch

In the heart of Vermont ski country, Topnotch Resort is a New England luxury resort specializing in an over-the-top spa experience. In true VT fashion, they've got cannabis on the menu, with Topnotch's R&R CBD massage. For 50 or 80 minutes, the treatment uses a house CBD blend and aromatherapy as a natural source of pain relief. And as an added bonus, the massage recipient gets to take the aromatherapy blend home. CBD isn't the only out-of-the-ordinary remedy Topnotch uses, either — they also offer a hops spa treatment, using home-grown hops and hops-infused oils to improve skin health.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Colorado

Spa entrance at St. Regis Aspen Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis

At The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Remède Spa alleviates travelers' every sore muscle, worry, and neck kink. Remède Spa experiments with several unconventional treatments, including cannabis-infused massage therapy. While they offer a CBD massage — which utilizes anti-aging CBD lotion and other natural Colorado ingredients — the best way to experience the Aspen resort's cannabis-infused offerings is via the Last Chair package. The Last Chair package includes a 90-minute customized body wrap and a 60-minute CBD healing massage meant to reduce body pain, tension, and inflammation while simultaneously soothing the mind.

Equinox Hotel New York

Equinox Hotel, New York City Credit: Courtesy of Equinox Hotel



For CBD-enhanced recovery after a strenuous workout, there's one clear solution: Equinox Hotels. Because, really, where else would you find cutting-edge treatments in New York City if not at Equinox? Among the treatments offered at the Hudson Yards property, guests can savasana in infrared saunas, experiment with body sculpting treatments and cryotherapy, and relieve muscle tension with crystal-infused essential oils. Equinox Hotel New York's CBD treatments are intended for pain relief and recovery, using CBD balm and massage to heal muscles, improve alignment, and prevent injury.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, California

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, apart from being one of the most sought-after spas in Napa Valley, is known for perfectly executing treatments you're unlikely to find anywhere else. Their mud treatments are an integral part of the Napa experience, their hydrotherapy pools are relaxing and restorative, and they even have zero-gravity nap chairs that will completely transform your spa experience. Rather than offering a CBD treatment, The Spa at Solage lets guests add CBD enhancements to any spa offering. Whether you're getting a deep tissue massage or pairing a detoxifying couples mudslide treatment with a Swedish massage, your therapist can massage you with a CBD balm for $10.

The Standard, Miami Beach

Miami is already a respite from real life, but with The Standard, Miami Beach's spa treatment menu, guests can reach a nirvana-like state of relaxation. The Standard has the classic massage options — hot stone, et al. — but has also introduced some newness to their spa practices with the addition of CBD. Their CBD treatment is called The Royal Chill, and it specifically incorporates Lord Jones High CBD Pain & Wellness formula. The Lord Jones formula, raved about within the realm of CBD, is applied during a reflexology foot massage, following a foot bath and scrub.

Ojai Valley Inn, California

Spa treatment room at Ojai Valley Inn Credit: Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn