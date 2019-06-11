Hotels Are Hopping on the CBD Bandwagon to Make Your Stay Even More Relaxing

Image zoom Courtesy of The Standard

Thanks to its supposed calming and anti-inflammatory effects, cannabidiol, better known as CBD, seems to be appearing in everything these days, from body lotions to kombucha and coffee. Studies from universities and biopharmaceutical companies have cautiously indicated that the cannabis-derived compound — which is separate from THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana — could help alleviate a range of health issues, including acne and seizures. (The FDA approved a CBD-derived drug for the latter last year.)

Still, CBD's legal standing remains murky. Federal guidelines can be enforced differently from state to state (and city to city) depending on how it's made, where you get it, and how you use it. More research is needed to evaluate CBD's potential, but for now, that isn't stopping some American hotels from jumping on the bandwagon. Here, three kinds of products you might encounter on your next stay.

Topical Balms and Oils

Spas have been using CBD products like oils and lotions on their treatment menus, based on anecdotal evidence that, when applied to the skin, the compound has a warming effect that eases stiff joints and muscle knots. At Florida's Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, guests can book a CBD Relief & Recovery massage that uses five preparations of hemp — the THC-free cousin of marijuana. At Philadelphia’s Logan Hotel, CBD massage oils and exfoliating scrubs enhance a mani-pedi. Hydrotherapy fans can luxuriate in CBD-oil-infused baths at the Elms Hotel & Spa in the spa town of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Edibles

The savvy hoteliers at The Standard recently paired up with CBD brand Lord Jones to release a limited-edition edible. The blood-orange candies, each containing 20 milligrams of the compound (a commonly recommended dose), can be found in the mini-bars at the chain's Miami Beach property. The Hollywood location has plans to welcome a full-fledged dispensary later this year. Elsewhere on the West Coast, Derek Simcik, executive chef at Thompson Seattle, hosts pop-ups off site (sometimes with THC included — it’s legal there) in collaboration with local pot shops and cannabis figures.

Tinctures, Shrubs, and Bitters

CBD has also been popping up on bar menus — primarily in destinations where recreational marijuana use is legal. In Portland, Oregon, the new Jupiter Next will add a flavored CBD shot to any coffee order at its in-house café. The Nickel, inside Denver's Hotel Teatro, laces its White Russians with CBD-infused pepper-and-turmeric oil. Also in Colorado, the St. Julien in Boulder wraps up some of its spa packages with a relaxing cup of CBD tea.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline The Big Chill.