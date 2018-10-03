The 9 Best Earplugs for Sleep, Travel, and More

Even though they’re not technically earplugs, these in-ear headphones are a great option if you’re looking for something multifunctional, since they can cancel out noise and play your favorite soothing music. (Good to know: The battery lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge.) The buds are designed to securely and comfortably stay in your ears, so you don’t need to worry about them falling out mid-nap.

NRR: N/A

To buy: amazon.com, $249/pair