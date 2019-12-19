JetBlue Releases Airport-themed ASMR Video to Relax Passengers — Just in Time for Holiday Travel

Image zoom Getty Images

Heading to the airport can inspire all kinds of feelings from excitement over finally heading off on that long-awaited vacation, to sometimes stress and dread at having to brave the TSA lines and the crowds at baggage claim especially over the holiday season.

But JetBlue is hoping to change that with a video of “relaxing” sounds from the airport to “chill, study, sleep, and travel to,” released this week. The video, posted on Monday, has already amassed more than 8,000 views.

The sounds are part of an ASMR video, or autonomous sensory meridian response, a sense of “euphoric tingling and relaxation that can come over someone when he or she watches certain videos or hears certain sounds,” according to The National Sleep Foundation. These videos can be anything from voices whispering nice things to rain sounds.

In a slow, calming woman’s voice, the 9-minute video welcomes listeners to JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at JFK.

After recommending that the listener uses headphones for the full experience, sounds of bags being rolled through the airport, typing on a keyboard, boarding and (sunny) weather announcements, and even a breathing exercise — which is great at helping you relax before a flight — ensue.

“Now go ahead, lean back, put your feet up and relax to some of the calming sounds of the airport,” the narrator says, adding: “hope you’re having a relaxing time at the airport.”

At one point, the narrator announces that a flight is arriving, making it “one less step between you and your vacation,” — the kind of sentiment we can get behind.

Elizabeth Windram, JetBlue’s vice president of marketing, told Travel + Leisure that the airline does not currently have any plans to put the video on seatback screens or in airport speakers, but said stressed customers can “immerse themselves” in the “AirSMR” video online.

For anxiety 35,000 feet in the air, Windram pointed to the carrier’s inflight entertainment, including “curated meditation sessions with INSCAPE, podcasts from Spotify and full seasons of their favorite shows on Showtime.”

While we’re not sure the airport will ever truly become the totally zen space JetBlue’s video depicts it to be, we can’t deny mundane sounds like the luggage carousel going around and around is strangely captivating. And let’s face it, we could all use a little calm around holiday travel —unless you’re one of those people who get a rush out of showing up at the last minute for their flights.