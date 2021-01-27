It's time to get your mind right.

Ashley Graham Is Hosting Her Own Airbnb Experience to Help You Better Love Yourself

Airbnb and model Ashley Graham want to make sure your 2021 is off to the best start possible.

The home rental website is giving fans and relaxation lovers alike the exclusive opportunity to join Graham for an intimate conversation on "how to re-prioritize self-care and embrace healthy practices as acts of love and gratitude" with its new online experience, "Loving Yourself in 2021."

During the limited-time Airbnb Online Experience, Graham will discuss self-affirmations, tips, and routines that can help anyone maintain a positive, forward-looking mindset.

The experience will be a truly intimate one. Just 10 guests will have the opportunity to book the experience. Participation in the online gathering will cost $100 per household, and all the proceeds will go on to benefit the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Bookings for "Loving Yourself in 2021" open on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. ET. However, this isn't the only wellness and renewal offering on Airbnb right now

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

View the full collection of activities and listings at airbnb.com/wellbeing.