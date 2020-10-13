Yeti Is Giving Away 2 Epic Trips in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Yeti wants to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month a little differently this year. Rather than merely get the word out about preventative care, the cooler company is also hoping to send a few lucky winners some seriously stacked prize packs.

“In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re giving away four prizes inspired by those good-for-the-soul nature fixes that always leave us feelin’ refreshed,” Yeti explained on its website.

To help further spread the word about breast cancer awareness, the company joined forces with Boarding for Breast Cancer and Casting for Recovery — “two incredible organizations that advocate for breast cancer prevention and recovery through celebrating a life outdoors.”

The company and tour organizations created four different giveaways, all packed with the best gear for adventure-seeking folks. Check out the options below.

Castaway Wellness Getaway

The first giveaway is ideal for those who love both the great outdoors and catching their own meal. The prize includes a four-day trip to Flathead River in Montana for two (flights, lodging, and tackle gear included) with fly guide Hilary Hutcheson. The winner will also receive a hard cooler, lunch box, mug, water bottle, tumbler, and two dog bowls — all from Yeti — plus fishing gear.

Mountain Air Wellness Getaway

This giveaway also features a four-day, three-night trip for two, this time to Mammoth Mountain in California. It, too, includes lodging, flights, and lift tickets. The winner will also receive all the Yeti gear listed above, as well as a Boarding for Breast Cancer gear bundle, which comprises a windbreaker, beanie, hat, and more.

Wild Detours Prize Pack

This giveaway may not include a trip, but it does offer all the Yeti gear you could ever want (think: a hard cooler, lunch box, mug, rambler, tumbler, and two dog bowls). It also includes the full Boarding for Breast Cancer and Casting for Recovery gear bundles, so you’ll be prepared no matter where your next adventure takes you.

Day Away Prize Pack

This giveaway is perfect for day-trippers. It includes all the gear one might need for a perfect outing, such as a lunch box, 14-ounce mug, and 26-ounce rambler. It also comes with the Boarding for Breast Cancer and Casting for Recovery gear bundles.