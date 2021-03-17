You Could Get Paid $5,000 to Take Your Vacation Days

Americans just might be addicted to work. After all, we're the only country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that doesn't require any paid time off. And when employers do offer paid vacations, we leave 33% of those days on the table.

To counter the workaholic habits of the nation, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched Operation Out of Office. The hotel franchising company will award one deserving worker with a two-week vacation and $5,000 to actually use those hard-earned days off.

aerial view of Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf and Beach Resort Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Every year, millions of Americans leave PTO on the table as they immerse themselves in work, family, and the hustle of daily life," Wyndham's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Lisa Checchio, said in a statement. "Operation OOO is about recognizing those Americans and making the point that now, more than ever, we all need to carve out time to relax, recharge, and get away. If it takes us paying someone to help get that message across, then that's money well spent!"

To nominate a coworker, family member, friend, or even yourself, explain in 100 words or less why this nominee deserves the vacation. Entries must be emailed to OperationOOO@citizenrelations.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, 2021. Nominees must be at least 21 years old.

couple drinking cocktails by the pool Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

One winner will then be chosen to receive 14 nights at a Wyndham hotel (or multiple hotels) in the form of 420,000 Wyndham Rewards points and a $250 travel stipend per day, plus a $5,000 paycheck. They will also be given Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership to enjoy perks like early check-in, late checkout, welcome amenities, and suite upgrades. The trip can be taken any time before Dec. 31, 2021 at one of Wyndham's 6,000 hotels in the country.

In exchange, the winner will have to share their travel experience on social media to inspire others to use their PTO.