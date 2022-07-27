This North Carolina Mountain Destination Is Getting a Brand-new Campground With 16 Gorgeous A-frame Cabins

To call the Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins a campground doesn't quite do it justice, since it's so much more than that. While the riverside accommodation, opening on Sept. 1, will feature 16 A-frame cabins in West Asheville, what really stands out is how it will merge the urban and outdoor worlds of North Carolina.

"The core mission of Wrong Way is to connect guests with the transformational qualities of the outdoors through comfortable accommodations, convenient access, inspiring experiences, and a little local culture," a spokesperson from the lodge explained in a release shared with Travel + Leisure. "Wrong Way offers guests the chance to get outside of the home (and their heads) and rediscover what matters."

Located at 9 Midnight Drive, right across the street from the French Broad River Greenway, the setting has a true campsite vibe, but is just a mile from Asheville's popular River Arts District, as well as a mile from West Asheville's Haywood Road area lined with eateries. It's also just two miles from the famed Biltmore Estate and three miles from downtown.

Each of the 354-square-foot cabins channels a hybrid "Scappalachian" vibe, "marrying the simplicity of Scandinavian design with the mountain warmth of the Appalachians," the lodge says of its design by Asheville's BCA Architecture and interiors by the firm's Katherine Winkel. Local craftspeople helped complete the look, include woodworker Ben Grant, who created wooden animal sculptures, and JF Kraftworks' Julian Harris, who made countertops from reclaimed wood.

Steven Freedman/Wrong Way River Lodge

While the cabins won't have TVs (to encourage more time outdoors), they can each sleep up to four people and will have a queen-size bed, sleeper sofa, and full bathroom, in addition to a workspace, mini-fridge, microwave, electric kettle, HVAC system, and Wi-Fi access. Standard one-room cabins have a private balcony with a view of the greenway and river, while deluxe units have more privacy with a wall separating the bedroom and a private back deck. Depending on the season, standard rooms will range from $135 to $275 a night and deluxe rooms will run from $165 to $325 a night.

Steven Freedman/Wrong Way River Lodge

The property centers around a two-floor River Lodge that serves as both a gathering space and canteen (selling snacks, beverages, and supplies) that's open to guests and locals alike. Also in the lodge is a 1,200-square-foot event space and eight-person conference room.

Guests will also be provided with grab-and-go options from Asheville's Newstock Pantry (opened by 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist Ashley Capps and partner Travis Schulz), which they can enjoy in their cabins or take on their outdoor adventures.

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is the brainchild of former whitewater raft guides Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who worked in other industries before coming together over their shared love of the river. Thus, at the forefront of the property's priorities is its experience program that offers a plethora of river activities, like stand-up paddleboard challenges, whitewater rafting, river tubing, and calm water paddling, as well as other outdoor fun including zip lining, photo tours, rock climbing, forest bathing, mountain biking, and voluntourism.

Steven Freedman/Wrong Way River Lodge

Above all else, the property is focused on sustainability. The collection of cabins intends "to support, preserve, and enrich Asheville's nature-ways through all facets of the business," per the release. "With a focus on sustainable construction, products, and practices — as well as ways to give back to the community — Wrong Way is proud to offer guests visiting Asheville a lodging option that is in line with their values to travel responsibly."

For those anxious to get a sneak peek at the soon-to-open glamping property, a few rooms may be available in late August ahead of its official opening (keep an eye on Wrong Way's social media for availability).