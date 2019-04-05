Divers who are captivated by Belize’s Great Blue Hole no longer have to travel to Central America – or even the ocean – to experience the plunge. The world’s deepest pool just opened in Poland, and it's the perfect training spot for beginner and professional scuba divers.

At its deepest point, the Deepspot pool is 148 feet deep and holds 27 times the amount of water of an average pool. Divers can explore overhangs, a small shipwreck, Mayan ruins, and underwater caves, while non-divers can watch from an underwater tunnel. Deepspot also features training rooms and hotel rooms with underwater views of the pool’s interior.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Flyspot/Deepspot

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Flyspot/Deepspot

"There are no magnificent fish or coral reefs here, so it's no substitute for the sea," Polish diving instructor Przemyslaw Kacprzak told AFP at Deepspot's launch. "But it is definitely a good place to learn and to train in order to dive safely in open water. And then it's a lot of fun, it's kindergarten for divers!"

Though most pools around the world have closed as COVID-19 continues to spread, Deepspot is considered a training center that offers educational courses, unlike standard swimming pools.

The pool opened in Mszczonow, a town southwest of Warsaw, and was constructed using an estimated 1,100 tons of steel.