World's Best Awards 2002 - The Measure of Greatness

6,600: Pounds of luggage carried daily by bellhops at the Park Hyatt Sydney. • 90: Percentage of students who successfully learn to surf from instructor David "Taio" Shipman at the Kahala Mandarin Oriental on Oahu. • 21,600: Shoes shined by butlers each year on Crystal Cruises' two ships. • 11: Personalized wooden signs carved per week for each guest room at Fiji's Turtle Island. • 150,000: Bottles of Hermès shampoo given to guests annually at the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. • 350: Number of leis handed to guests each week at Maui's Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. • 30,000: Pieces of dim sum prepared each month at the Oriental, Singapore. • 132: Bottles of champagne that can be delivered to guest rooms within 15 minutes at the Ritz-Carlton, Cancún. • 1: Times the pool has been drained to retrieve a lost engagement ring at Dallas's Mansion on Turtle Creek. • 400: Flower arrangements made daily at the Oriental, Bangkok. • 1,095: "Allergy sensitive" guest rooms prepared to date by housekeeping at the Ritz-Carlton, Chicago. • 13: Rolls-Royces used for airport transfers at the Peninsula Hong Kong. • 31,250: Rose petals used in one year for the "bed of roses" turndown service at the Ritz-Carlton, Phoenix. • 500: Shirts pressed daily at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago. • 1: British MP's saved from drowning by the pool staff at Venice's Hotel Cipriani. • 11,000: Cars parked each year by valets at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples. • 9,000: Baby turtles born on the beach annually and helped to the water as part of the Sea Turtle Release Program at the Marriott CasaMagna Puerto Vallarta Resort. • 1,000: S'mores served every weekend during beach bonfires at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. • 600: Orchids placed in rooms weekly at the Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead. • 3: Times per day flowers are changed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. • 247,480: Oranges squeezed for juice annually at Canyon Ranch Health Resort in Tucson. • 21: Average number of years staffers have worked at the Mount Kenya Safari Club. • 800: Pounds of food fed to fish daily to ensure health of undersea life at Atlantis, Paradise Island. • 190: Pounds of truffles served to guests annually at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.