World's Best Awards 2002 - Methodology

A questionnaire developed by the editors of Travel + Leisure, in association with Harris Interactive/Yankelovich Partners, was sent in the winter of 2001 to tens of thousands of subscribers, asking their opinions of hotels, spas and hotel spas, cities, islands, airlines, cruise lines, rental-car companies, and tour operators. All responses were returned to, and kept confidential by, Harris Interactive/Yankelovich Partners. The scores are indexed averages of responses concerning applicable characteristics. Respondents rated hotels, spas and hotel spas, islands, and airlines in five categories; they rated cities, cruise lines, and tour operators in six categories (see below). These ratings were then averaged, creating an overall score. A minimum number of responses were necessary for a listing. Some properties were included in both the "hotel" and "hotel spa" categories, and have different scores for each. For rental-car companies, survey respondents were simply asked to select the company that they prefer to use when traveling.