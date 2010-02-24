World's Best Awards 2002 - Hotels: The Caribbean, Bermuda, and The Bahamas
1. Fairmont Southampton Princess, Bermuda 84.4
2. Hyatt Regency Grand Cayman Resort & Villas 81.0
3. The Reefs, Bermuda 80.6
4. Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands 78.5
5. La Samanna, St. Martin 77.7
6. Caneel Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands 77.3
7. Hotel Filao Beach, St. Bart's 76.4
8. Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas 76.4
9. Hyatt Dorado Beach Resort & Casino, Puerto Rico 75.9
10. Ariel Sands Beach Club, Bermuda 75.8
