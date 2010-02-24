World's Best Awards 2002 - Hotels: Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific

By Nikolas Koenig February 24, 2010
Hotels: Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific

1. Park Hyatt, Sydney 85.0
2. The Regent, Sydney 78.8
3. Grand Hyatt, Melbourne 75.0 (tie)
3. Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort 75.0
3. Turtle Island, Fiji 75.0
6. Le Meridien, Bora-Bora 74.1
7. Green Island Resort, Great Barrier Reef 73.3
8. Bora Bora Lagoon Resort 72.7
9. Hotel Bora Bora 72.2
10. Hotel Inter-Continental, Sydney 71.7

