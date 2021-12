1. The Oriental, Bangkok 88.7 (tie)

1. The Peninsula, Hong Kong 88.7

3. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay 88.3

4. Four Seasons Hotel, Singapore 87.9

5. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong 86.4

6. Ritz-Carlton Bali Resort & Spa 85.6

7. Hotel Inter-Continental, Hong Kong (formerly the Regent) 83.8

8. Imperial Hotel, Tokyo 82.5

9. The Oriental, Singapore 79.6

10. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan 79.6