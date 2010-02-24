World's Best Awards 2002

When we asked Travel + Leisure readers, in our annual World's Best survey, to rate the service at Hotels around the world, we had certain expectations about what their top picks would be. Asian properties, the traditional winners in previous years, would lead the pack, together with a few of the most famously pampering Hotels in the United States and Europe. Surprise: This year, not only does an American property take the No. 1 spot for the first time, but no fewer than seven of the 10 highest-rated Hotels are in the U.S.A. Four of these, in fact, are Ritz-Carltons, proof that our foremost homegrown luxury chain has refined service to an art (see page 108 for how they do it). Read on for the highest-rated Hotels in your favorite destinations, plus the spas and cruise lines that readers say treat their customers the best.

