Book a Stay During National Park Week and This Vacation Rental Company Will Pay for Your Annual Pass

To encourage travel to America's national parks, one company will gift an annual pass to select visitors who make a vacation rental booking during National Park Week, which runs from April 17 to 25, 2021.

WorldMark by Wyndham, the member-based vacation club with about 100 resort destinations, will give the first 100 people who book a stay at certain properties an $80 American Express gift card — the exact amount needed to cover an annual pass for entrance or access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Bookings must be made on select dates through Dec. 31, 2021, using the code PARKS21. The pass covers the driver and up to four adult passengers in a car at sites that charge per-vehicle fees. (Children 15 or under are free.)

Between WorldMark by Wyndham and its sister property, Club Wyndham, there are 35 resorts located within a 60-mile radius of national parks across the country. The properties are all about homestyle living with suites featuring multiple bedrooms and separate living spaces; some also have fully-equipped kitchens.

sunset over the mountains in Sevierville, Tennessee Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of WorldMark by Wyndham

Participating resorts include the WorldMark Estes Park in Colorado near Rocky Mountain National Park, Club Wyndham Smoky Mountains in Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WorldMark Indio in Southern California near Joshua Tree National Park, WorldMark West Yellowstone in Montana near Yellowstone National Park, WorldMark Angels Camp in California near Yosemite National Park, Club Wyndham Durango in Colorado near Mesa Verde National Park, and WorldMark St. George in Utah near Zion National Park.

Those looking for an island getaway can take advantage of the deal at Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham in St. Thomas near the Virgin Islands National Park, and Club Wyndham Royal Sea Cliff and Club Wyndham Mauna Loa Village in Kailua-Kona near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.