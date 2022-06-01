Lithuania Is Inviting Digital Nomads to Work From a Tree House, 300-year-old Monastery, or a Tech Spa

The Lithuanian city of Klaipėda is known as the country's "teleworking capital."

Digital nomads have the best of both worlds: the security of a job with the ability to travel. But after a few tours around the globe, it's easy to settle into bland coworking spaces that feel uninspiring. To fight digital nomad fatigue, Lithuania is offering itself as a destination for remote workers to settle down without having to give up travel.

Aerial of Pažaislis Monastery in Lithuania Credit: Andrius Aleksandravičius/Courtesy of Lithuania Travel

About one hour outside of the Lithuanian capital of Vilinius is a tree house haven nestled in the forest. The Varena Treehouse is a minimalist tree house complex in southern Lithuania along the Merkiai River. If you're someone who gets distracted by urban scenes, the tranquil getaway could be your saving grace. You won't have very many distractions in the middle of the woods. And after a stressful day, you can unwind with a walk through the trees, then a soak in the open-air bathtub.

Exterior of the Varena Treehouse in Lithuania Credit: Andrius Kundrotas/Courtesy of Lithuania Travel

For those looking to learn a bit more about the local culture, you can learn everything you ever wanted to know about buckwheat, a growing culinary trend in Lithuania, at the nearby Grikucis Homestead. The center offers educational programs on buckwheat sowing, preparation, and cooking.

Interior of the Tech Spa in Lithuania Credit: Courtesy of Lithuania Travel

Or you could lean into seclusion and stay at a monastery. Monte Pacis is a hotel operating in the Pažaislis Monastery near the city of Kaunas. (It's one of only a few hundred hotels operating in active monasteries in the world.) Whether you opt for the hotel's class baroque-style rooms or the monastery's guest house, you'll be able to take advantage of the calm atmosphere. The monastery is famous for its Linden Tree Alley, which some call a "reading room among the flowering Pažaislis lime trees." And if you dine at the on-site restaurant, you can try out wine produced by the monks themselves. When the workday is over, head to the nearby Kaunas Reservoir beach, just a short walk away.

TEMA gallery on the shore of the Curonian Lagoon_Coworking space in Klaipėda in Lithuania Credit: Andrius Kundrotas/Courtesy of Lithuania Travel

Lithuania also has several other unconventional accommodations for workers, including an ultra-modern coworking space in the city of Klaipėda (known as the country's "teleworking capital"), a "Tech Spa" in the historic wellness resort of Druskininkai, or a remote farm in the village of Radiškis.

Exterior of Farmers Circle in Lithuania Credit: Courtesy of Lithuania Travel

International visitors to Lithuania are no longer required to provide COVID-19 tests or provide proof of vaccination to enter the country, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania.