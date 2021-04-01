You Can Work From This Dreamy Island Paradise for Up to 6 Months — Here’s How

You can work from this stunning island paradise for up to six months — here's how.

Curacao, an idyllic Dutch Caribbean island just off the coast of Venezuela, has joined the list of paradises courting digital nomads with foreign income sources and the freedom to work from anywhere.

Curacao is welcoming non-residents to live and work on the island, which offers a year-round temperature around 84 degrees Fahrenheit and widely available 4G connectivity, for up to six months. They'll be able to come and go as they please during that period, and won't be subject to local income taxes.

Officials said they will allow visitors to request a six-month extension should they want to dig their toes in the sand a bit longer.

To qualify to work from Curacao, applicants will need to provide evidence of a remote job or that they have the financial resources to support themselves. They'll also need to pick up an insurance policy, pay a $294 fee, and have a flight booked back home. On top of that, they must take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of their departure and carry proof of their negative results.

Applicants from all countries are eligible, though people holding Dutch and U.S. passports can already stay in Curacao as a tourist for up to six months. Those applying can expect a turnaround time of two weeks, the government of Curacao said.

Curacao's program is shorter than the two years offered to remote workers in Antigua and Barbuda, the one-year digital nomad visa in Barbados, and the one-year remote work visa in Dubai, but it's twice as long as Aruba's three-month One Happy Workation program.

