These Are 3 Top Winter Destinations for Private Jet Travelers

Planning a winter getaway and in need of travel inspo? Private jet company XO just unveiled three exclusive packages at some of the hottest winter destinations. Whether you're a ski or snowboard enthusiast, love exploring nature, or want to relax by a roaring fire at a luxurious resort, they've scouted the best luxury destinations of winter 2021/2022.

In recent years, Wyoming has become even more popular, and XO has two different offerings here. If you like fabulous restaurants and a bit of a scene, head to Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole. This chic hotel is located downtown, within walking distance of incredible restaurants and art galleries. It has a gorgeous, rustic, Western-inspired design full of luxury touches. Booking with XO offers several benefits, including complimentary airport transfers and a dedicated concierge. Although you're in the center of town, it's easy to hit the slopes or explore the region. The hotel even has a fun dog sledding experience that kids of all ages can enjoy, and skiing is just a quick shuttle ride away.

XO's second winter package also takes jet setters to Wyoming, to another destination that promises to trend this winter: Saratoga, Wyoming. Their new package immerses guests in Wyoming's vast wilderness at Brush Creek Ranch. This stunning resort is located on 600 acres of private land and occupancy is limited to just 16 guests, so you'll never have to wait in line at a lift or deal with crowded slopes. You can also explore the region on a snowcat, go snowshoeing, or just enjoy the beautiful vistas. XO offers guests a complimentary sixth night at the resort, so you can squeeze in some extra runs.