Where to Stay: 2010 Winter Olympics

Think it's too late to score a hotel room for the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver? Think again. I spoke with the Four Seasons Whistler's general manager Tuesday and have great news for all of you winter sports fanatics who thought you lost your chance: Not only does the luxury property still have rooms available for the Games, it's also offering an Olympic package.

The package—aptly called "Four Seasons Whistler Olympics Package"—is available Feb. 8 through Feb. 28. (Note: Beginning Feb. 11, you must book a minimum of 3 nights; before then, guests may book single nights.) While the room rates remain at the seasonally standard $1,180* per night—based on double occupancy—the package awards guests a $190* nightly food credit that can be used on room service or dinner at the property's Fifty Two 80 Bistro restaurant, which specializes in seasonal and regionally inspired dishes. (Think: lots of seafood options.)

Three of the games' competitive venues—the Sliding Centre, Creekside, and Olympic Park—are in Whistler. The hotel provides complimentary shuttle service to a transportation hub set up by the Olympic committee. From there, an Olympic shuttle (also free) will bring guests the rest of the way. (This is available for both venues in Whistler and Vancouver.)

The games officially open February 12 and close on February 28. But don't worry. You won't be traveling all the way to Vancouver just to be on the outside looking in. At press time, tickets to the games were still available, so get ‘em while you can! And don't forget to factor in the cost of flights. Today, I was able to find the following one-way rates—departing on February 11—to Vancouver International Airport:

From NYC/JFK: $251

From Chicago: $243

From LAX: $82

From Dallas/Ft. Worth: $238

From Orlando: $237

Let the Games begin!

*Dollar amounts are based on today's exchange rate.