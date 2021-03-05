On a Winter Trip to Ottawa, I Rediscovered the Joy of Ice Skating Through My Daughter’s Eyes

Our suite is the size of my New York apartment. It has a small tower alcove, a fireplace, and infinite closets. I look up some archival photos of the hotel. The décor in the pictures reminds me of the handsome, oak-paneled staterooms on the Titanic. This isn't necessarily a coincidence. The man who commissioned the construction of the hotel, Charles Melville Hays, president of the Grand Trunk Railways, went down with the ship on his way home to Canada for the Château's opening in 1912. His cargo is said to have included furnishings for the hotel.