Massive, Magical Ice Castles Are Opening Around the U.S. and Canada This Winter — and They Even Have Ice Slides

If you already have all the songs from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" memorized backward and forward it may be time to see an Elsa-like castle for yourself. And you can do just that by paying a visit to Ice Castles.

Since 2011, the company known as Ice Castles has dedicated itself to creating a unique winter wonderland unlike any other.

The experience all began with Brent Christensen who crafted his first mini ice castle in his own front yard in Utah. The stunning creation delighted his six children so much that he decided to expand his operation to six locations.

"Although Ice Castles has grown significantly since then, our mission remains the same – to create happiness, laughter, and unforgettable winter memories,” the company explained on its website.

Now, the massive ice castle creations are available in Dillon, Colorado; New Brighton, Minnesota; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; Lake Geneva, Wisconso; Midway, Utah; and Edmonton, Alberta in Canada.

In each location, guests can expect one-of-a-kind mazes, light shows, events, and more. However, the construction of each spot is entirely unique thanks to the differing local climates.

“Mother Nature is our primary architect, and we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis told NBC. “Our crew in Colorado has been working hard over the last few weeks laying out the castle’s design so we can build a unique, winter experience that is fun for people of all ages.”

The exact opening date has yet to be announced, however, fans can get a glimpse of what’s in store for the season by checking out Ice Castle’s stunning Instagram account. Then, head over to the company’s website and sign up for alerts to get notified when an ice castle will open up near you.