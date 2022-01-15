Learn to Snowshoe Among Red Rock Formations in This Breathtaking Utah Park

A national monument in Utah is offering to teach people to snowshoe with guided walks through a winter wonderland — with no cars in sight.

Starting this weekend, experienced guides will escort novice snowshoers through Cedar Breaks National Monument with two walks each Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Park Service. The walks will be available through March.

"Although the roads through the park are closed in the winter there are still a variety of ways to experience the rim environment of the park," the NPS wrote in a statement. "Visitors can access the park by snowshoes, cross-country skis, and snowmobiles. The guided snowshoe walks provide an introductory experience to this winter recreational activity."

Reservations are required for each walk, but visitors who sign up don't have to bring their own equipment: the NPS will provide snowshoes and poles for all participants.

Each guided walk will take about 90 minutes and cover about 1 mile. And don't worry, there will be breaks — the NPS provides a formal ranger program about halfway through the walk.

To reserve a spot for one of the Cedar Breaks National Monument guided snowshoe walks, guests can email CedarBreaksInfo@nps.gov or call (435) 986-7120. All requests for reservations will be confirmed by the Friday before the scheduled walk, according to the NPS.

Cedar Breaks National Monument, which was first established in 1933 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, sits at more than 10,000 feet and looks out over a half-mile-deep geologic amphitheater, according to the NPS. In the winter, the scenic road through the park is closed to traffic due to snow.

Snowshoeing isn't the only way to get out and explore in the winter. Amazing winter hikes exist all over the country from Utah and Colorado to Acadia National Park in Maine.