These are the best places to visit this January in the United States and around the world.

The Best Places to Travel in January This Year

Why not start off the year with a vacation? You can begin planning now and make it a holiday gift to yourself. Just decide whether you want warm, relaxing sunshine or snowy ski slopes. For something in between, there's lots to do in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Fort Worth. Sightseeing in Scotland, jetting off to the Maldives, skiing in Park City, and exploring the rainforest in Puerto Rico are a few of the travel ideas we're presenting this month. Whether or not you decide to travel in January, we hope you'll at least put a vacation or two on your list of New Year's resolutions. Here are 10 of best places to visit in January in the USA and abroad.

Los Angeles, California

Panoramic view of Los Angeles downtown Credit: 4kodiak/Getty Images

Lake Placid, New York

Snow covers the Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid, New York, U. Credit: Jeremy Gerard/Getty Images

Atlanta, Georgia

The midtown skyline and interstate highway system as it merges into downtown Atlanta in the late evening Credit: Steve Kelley/Getty Images

Puerto Rico

Old San Juan, the City Walls Credit: Maremagnum/Getty Images

Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Boat house on Lake Louise shoreline Credit: wwing/Getty Images

Sure, January is cold in Banff National Park, and that's the idea. Bundle up to enjoy the area's breathtaking mountains, wildlife, and blue lakes. Add to that Banff's SnowDays Festival, a free 12-day event that transforms the streets of downtown with snow sculptures from January 20-31. A kids' play zone, ice skating rinks, nearby cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails, dog sledding, and horse-drawn sleigh rides are more things to do. From January 19-30, the Ice Magic Festival lets visitors watch ice carving by Canadian artists. With a range of places to stay, there's a perfect spot to warm up and relax. The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and Fairmont Banff Springs, located within the national park, offer elegant, historic accommodations. For comfort, luxury, and world-class views from glass-domed coaches, guests can experience Banff and Lake Louise aboard a Rocky Mountaineer adventure by rail.

Scotland, United Kingdom

Top view of the winter city of Edinburgh covered snow Credit: gbs097/Getty Images

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth Stock Yards sign, Texas Credit: P A Thompson/Getty Images

Park City, Utah

A family of ski and snowboard enthusiasts cross a festively lit and decorated Main Street Park City. Credit: Jason Cameron/Getty Images

This popular town is gorgeous year-round, and come snow season, it's one of the country's most popular ski destinations. The former silver mining town is home to luxurious ski resorts, including the new ski-in/ski-out Pendry Park City, in the heart of Canyons Village, featuring Spa Pendry and a year-round rooftop lounge. Also in Canyons Village, the Grand Summit Hotel offers 350 guest rooms. Washington School House Hotel, originally a historic 1889 school, is a plush boutique with 12 stunning rooms and suites. Located atop Empire Pass, Montage Deer Valley is steps from the slopes and boasts its own snow tubing park and Adventure IO experiences. For groups and families, Apex offers luxury residences. In Park City, there's also snowshoeing, cross-country treks, dog sledding, and snowmobiling. January brings the annual Sundance Film Festival from January 20-30, presented both in person and online.

Dominican Republic

View of Calle Hostos and Iglesia Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia Colonial district of Santo Domingo, on the left the Iglesia (church) Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia Credit: Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

Republic of Maldives