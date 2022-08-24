6 Incredible Cold-weather Adventures to Book This Year, According to Travel Experts

For a once-in-a-lifetime winter vacation, think outside the box with these expert-approved destinations.

Liz Cantrell
Liz Cantrell
Published on August 24, 2022
Close-up of penguins on rock, Half Moon Island, Antarctica
Photo: Dmytro Moyseyev/500px/Getty Images

For a winter vacation, close-to-home ski trips (or a much-needed beach getaway) are a no-brainer. But if you want to level up your cold-weather adventure, you've got options — whether that looks like a multiweek cruise to Antarctica or returning to a luxury lodge after invigorating days of dog sledding and snowmobiling in Canada.

To help you choose, we asked Travel + Leisure's A-List of top travel advisors for their recommendations of the most incredible winter escapes around the world.

Hike around snow-capped volcanoes in Mexico.

"Travelers might be surprised to hear that you can see two permanently glaciated, snow-capped volcanoes—Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl—just outside Mexico City. You can also view Mexico's highest mountain Pico de Orizaba, which is 18,500 ft above sea level, and hike in Copper Canyon. In wintertime the canyon is often blanketed with snow in the highlands, while the lowlands will be 30 degrees (Fahrenheit) warmer!" — Zachary Rabinor, Journey Mexico

The pico de orizaba national park contains the highest mountain in Mexico, the Citlaltepetl, with an altitude of 5,500 meters above sea level
Pico de Orizaba National Park contains the highest mountain in Mexico, the Citlaltepetl. Getty Images

Go big in Antarctica.

"People often travel to Antarctica for the penguins, seals, and whales, and then become mesmerized by the ice formations and glaciers. Traveling to Antarctica on a multi-week cruise is transformational. I recommend Abercrombie & Kent's Antarctica, South Georgia & Falklands Holiday Voyage, which is a great multi-generational program (there is even a dedicated Young Explorer's Guide.)" — Mary Ann Ramsey, Betty Maclean Travel

Take a dip in a hot spring in Colorado.

"For an incredible winter experience, I have to recommend the Dunton Hot Springs in Telluride, Colorado. The property is surrounded by mineral-enriched hot springs that were used for centuries for their healing properties. Some of the water was redirected into the beautifully restored 19th century bath house. Upgrade to a cabin with access to its own private hot spring and enjoy a soak under a starlit sky. During a snow fall, it's simply magical." — Mary Cropper, Audley Travel

Night view of helicopter and Minaret Station Alpine Lodge
Night view of Minaret Station Alpine Lodge in New Zealand. Courtesy of The Alpine Group

Go heli-skiing in New Zealand.

"Accessible only by helicopter and surrounded by untouched nature, Minaret Station is magnificent any time of year. A New Zealand winter stay (June-August) offers opportunities for heli-skiing untracked powder runs, and access to more than 800 ski runs for all abilities. Cozy lounges with open-fires and toasty-warm hot-tubs await on your return to the lodge." — Sarah Farag, Southern Crossings

Aurora borealis over Long Lake, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
The aurora borealis over Long Lake, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Getty Images

Enjoy the northern lights and dog sledding in Canada.

"Visit Tuktoyaktuk in Canada's Northwest Territories. It doesn't get any colder than this, but one can snowmobile on the frozen Arctic Ocean sea ice, dogsled across tundra, and see the Northern Lights in the same day. Guests can meet with Indigenous hosts who share their culture, and eat food like muktuk (whale), moose, caribou, and other big game from the Arctic."— Marc Télio, Entrée Destinations

Very rare wildlife shot of a Snow Leopard (Panthera uncia)
A snow leopard running.

Tracking snow leopards in India.

"For an adventurous winter experience, go trekking to see snow leopards in Ladakh, high in the Himalayas of India. Even seasoned safari lovers often overlook this remote, beautiful region and the animals one can see there." — Sandy Cunningham, Go Uncharted

