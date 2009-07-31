Why Ski There: Often overlooked by those rushing up I-70 to somewhere else, Copper offers a compact ski village and a range of challenging terrain.

Why It’s a Bargain: At the base is a village of kitchen-equipped, condo-style units that encourage eating in. You can walk to the lifts (no car or shuttle needed), and you’re only two hours west of Denver International Airport, which is served by dozens of flights daily.

Where to Stay: A “silver level” condo like Creekside (doubles from $138) is a five-minute walk to American Eagle Lift.

More Info: www.coppercolorado.com

Best Affordable Ski Resorts