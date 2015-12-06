Spotted: Hugh Grant, George Clooney, Laurence Fishburne, Rupert

Everett.

Apres Ski: Is it any wonder guests at Badrutt’s Palace feel like royalty? Upon arrival, you’re chauffeured from the train station in a 1967 Rolls-Royce to this grande dame Alpine resort that lies before the Lake St. Mortiz and the Swiss Alps. The grand hall (dubbed St. Moritz’s living room) has its original 19th-century cathedral ceiling, stained glass, and antique furnishings, but the trendy pop-up restaurant (this year, Matsuhisa@Badrutt’s Palace)—open only during winter—brings modern Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to the hotel. Celebrities continue the party at the resort’s private venue, King’s Club, and dance all night to music spun by live DJs.