Perhaps the only things that shine brighter than Spring Creek Ranch’s wood-burning fireplace or freshly fallen snow on Les 3 Vallées illuminated in the morning light? The celebrities and royalty that spend their winters carving down out the world’s most magnificent slopes.After a day cross-country skiing or turning tricks on a snowboard, everyone—even the most famous amongst us—needs to unwind. And the most luxe ski resorts and pristine alpine towns have happening après ski scenes that often attract celebrities in their own right.If you’re looking to rub elbows with A-listers, head to one of these ultra-luxe hotels or resorts, all positioned squarely on some of the most coveted mountains the world. Whether you’ve spent the day taking the lifts up and up again, or scanning the lobby for VIP’s , any long day spent slopeside should be rewarded with a strong Champagne cocktail, a hot toddy, or a local aperitif.Raise your glass to glamorous alpine chalets, unmatched views, and beautiful people: these are the best places to après ski with the rich, famous, and talented.