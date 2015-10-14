14 Beautiful Winter Drives Around the United States

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

The arrival of winter means a reduction of tourists (and traffic) in many popular domestic destinations, so it can be the ideal season to explore America’s open roads. Plus, cruising through a sparkly white winter wonderland is the perfect activity to set the mood for the season, like exploring a real-life snow globe.

Keep in mind that winter driving requires its own set of precautions: the more majestic the conditions, often the more dangerous the road, especially when navigating unfamiliar routes. The Department of Transportation recommends stocking your ride with a basic winter survival kit containing a flashlight, batteries, blankets, snacks, water, gloves, boots, and a first-aid kit. (Tire chains, an ice scraper, jumper cables, and road flares couldn’t hurt either.) Always confirm that your vehicle’s maintenance is up-to-date before embarking on a winter trip.

From Alaskan fjords to New Mexico’s high-desert pueblos to covered-bridge country in Indiana to rocky Colorado peaks, here are America’s top winter road trips to plug into Google Maps before the first peek of spring.

