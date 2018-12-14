14 Winter Vacation Ideas in the U.S., From Ski Resorts to Sunny Beaches

Set on three rivers with over 400 bridges throughout the city, Pittsburgh in winter is best suited for indoor activities, and there are many to put on a visitor’s itinerary. The Andy Warhol Museum, in the artist’s hometown, and the Carnegie Museum of Art, founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, will entice art lovers. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s exhibits both entertain and educate. Pittsburgh’s dining scene is growing with dozens of restaurants, cafes, breweries, and new food halls to enjoy. Local favorites like pierogies, kielbasa, and a sandwich from Primanti Brothers should be on the food agenda.