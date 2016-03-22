Winter Vacations

Winter vacations promise a well-needed escape, whether it's from a holiday-hectic December, a bitter January, or a drab February. There something about the season that awakens a person's wanderlust, driving countless people north for the wintery ski slopes or south for the summery skies and warm-weather beaches. Whether you are looking for the perfect family cruise in the Caribbean, a snowy retreat to the slopes of Colorado, a sweater-weather jaunt to Austin's South Congress Street, or a week exploring southern Spain, T+L can help find the best deals and most engaging destinations for everyone with the winter travel itch.

Most Recent

Why Riviera Nayarit Is Mexico's Hottest Winter Destination
With outstanding surf, local seafood, wondrous wellness, and vibrant wildlife — not to mention luxury resorts — this Pacific Coast destination is endless summer embodied.
Montana's Best-kept Secret Is Its Shoulder Season — Here's How to Plan the Perfect Visit
Summertime is for the crowds — here's why Montana is best experienced in the fall and spring.
'The Old Farmer's Almanac' Is Predicting 'One of the Longest and Coldest' Winters in Years
The weather-predicting booklet has had an 80% accuracy rate for 230 years.
Best Places to Travel in February
Here are ten of the best places to travel this February.
This 'Winter Magic' Train Ride Takes You Through Canada's Snowy Wilderness in 9 Epic Days
Horse-drawn sleigh ride through the Canadian Rockies included.
Here's Where Americans Are Traveling This Winter, According to Tripadvisor
While most travelers will stay closer to home, some will still venture outside of their comfort zone.
Advertisement

More Winter Vacations

These Are 3 Top Winter Destinations for Private Jet Travelers
Where the most luxurious travelers are jetting to for cold-weather vacations.
The Best Places to Travel in January in 2022
These are the best places to visit this January in the United States and around the world.
Quiz: Find Your Dream Winter Vacation
Thrill-seekers Can Kite Ski Through a Snow-covered Forest in Utah This Winter
One of America's Best Ski Resorts Just Announced It's Opening Two Weeks Early — Thanks to a Massive Snowstorm
The 5 Best Ski Passes to Buy This Winter

The Ultimate Après-ski Guide — From What to Wear to Where to Go

Here's everything you need to know about après-ski, including what not to do.

All Winter Vacations

This Brooklyn Hotel Has a Rooftop Skating Rink, Fondue Chalets, and the Best Views of the New York Skyline
Canada's Ice Hotel Is an Incredible Winter Wonderland — and Now You Can Explore It From Home
There's Never Been a Better Time to Spot Wolves in Yellowstone — Here's How to See Them
Saunas, Northern Lights, and Plenty of Winter Adventure in Finnish Lapland
Rent the RV Mariah Carey Just Took on a Road Trip to Aspen
These Creative Winter Travel Ideas Are Fun, Easy, and Socially Distant
Sweden’s Icehotel Debuts New Interactive Art Suites — and You Don’t Have to Travel to Experience Them
These Are the Top 25 Family-friendly Ski Resorts in North America, According to Yelp
7 Best Winter Lodges in the U.S. With Private Hot Tubs, Upscale Spas, Sleigh Rides, and More
What to Know Before Taking a Ski Trip During COVID-19
The Farmers’ Almanac Says This Winter Will Be an ‘Uncommon’ One
5 Coolest Ice Hotels in the World
Florida's First and Only Snow Amusement Park Will Have Tubing, Snowman Building, a Giant Igloo, and More
United Is Launching New Direct Flights to Florida From Major U.S. Cities
America's Best and Most Beautiful Winter Hikes
How Cold-water Surfing in Arctic Norway Inspired One Designer's New Accessories Line
The Longest Sled Run in the World Passes Through Miles of Scenic Mountains — and There's Wine on the Way Down
These Are the 10 Coolest Ski Destinations in America Right Now — Plus Tips for the Perfect Trip
How To Hit All of Canada’s Best Ski Resorts on One Epic, Powdery Road Trip
Sun Valley Invented the Great American Ski Resort — Now It’s Time to Experience It Yourself
You Definitely Should Go Chasing These Magnificent Frozen Waterfalls in Canada
World’s Best Après-Ski Bars
This Hot-air Balloon Ride Is the Most Magical Way to See the Northern Lights (Video)
The Stylish Western Ski Town Even Non-skiers Will Love
This Snow-covered Winter Wonderland Train Route Is the Best Way to See the Pacific Northwest (Video)
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com