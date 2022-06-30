Enter to Win a Round Trip to South Korea This Summer — Here's How

Korean Tourism Organization will award one winner with an economy Asiana Airlines ticket to Incheon International Airport from the U.S.

Published on June 30, 2022
The South Korean skyline lite up at night
Photo: Courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization

South Korea is eager to welcome back international travelers — and it's encouraging Americans to visit by giving away eight roundtrip flights as part of its "Travel to Korea Begins Again" contest.

Every two weeks for the next sixteen weeks, Korean Tourism Organization will award one winner with an economy Asiana Airlines ticket to Incheon International Airport (valued at about $1,515) from one of its U.S. gateways: New York City's JFK airport, Los Angeles, Seattle, or San Francisco. Winners will need to travel between Aug. 15, 2022, and April 30, 2023, with a blackout period from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7.

"Since announcing South Korea's reopening to international travelers on April 1, we have been encouraged by strong bookings trending towards pre-pandemic levels," Korean Tourism Organization New York's executive director Jaesok Park said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We know that there is tremendous interest in visiting our destination, and using AI technology to build awareness — while giving eight lucky travelers a chance to win a trip to experience the destination — will further increase travel to South Korea."

A temple in South Korea
Courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization

With the sweepstakes, the tourism organization is also giving their travel suggestions for the perfect trip. Among the recommendations are Intrepid Travel's South Korea Real Food Adventure for cuisine; Pacific Holidays' Classic Korea tour for history and culture; Ker & Downey's Korean Wellness Retreat for nature and wellness; Majestic Vacation's K-Wave Program for K-pop dance and K-drama fans; and Remote Lands' Revitalizing Korean Style for fashion and beauty.

Depsite the borders being open, South Korea is still remaining vigilant about stopping the spread of Covid-19. Visitors must fill out a health questionnaire and travel record declaration and present a negative COVID-19 PCR test or rapid antigen test result, as well as get a temperature check on arrival.

Those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic may then enter the country, but will still need to take a PCR test within three days of arrival. Those are are showing symptoms, will need to take a PCR test on arrival. If it's negative, they can proceed, and must take another test on Day 6 or 7, but if it's positive, they may be taken to a hospital or residential treatment center. Full details can be accessed here.

The contest is open for entries now through 11:59 p.m. ET on September 30, 2022, to residents who are at least 18 years old and reside in one of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, D.C., by visiting KoreaTravelBeginsAgain.com.

