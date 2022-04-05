"Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience."

This Airline Made for Social Media Influencers Is Taking Creators to Coachella — How to Snag a Ticket

It's all about the likes for this new airline, which is designed to fly social media influencers to the most Instagram-friendly events throughout the country.

Willa Air — which was launched by Willa, a payment platform for freelancers — is offering influencers free tickets on a private jet along with enviable perks for those who apply. And its inaugural flight is to — appropriately — Coachella.

"We launched Willa Air to provide [super fast] and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the U.S. Naturally, we are launching during Coachella, one of the biggest influencer events of the year," Aron Levin, the co-Founder and CMO of Willa, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience."

Champagne being offered outside the Willa Air airplane Credit: Courtesy of Willa Air

The flight itself will take off from Los Angeles and head to the Coachella grounds and include door-to-door service as well as other perks like a champagne breakfast and post-festival recovery (think: IV Drips and massages).

To snag a ticket, influencers must apply online by April 8. The flight can accommodate 12 passengers and everyone must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company told T+L that creators who are already using the Willa platform will be prioritized, but all influencers are welcome.

"In order to fly, it's not simply about having the most followers, but creating a well-rounded experience fueled by great influencers," a company spokeswoman told T+L.

Influencers onboard the Willa Air airplane Credit: Courtesy of Willa Air

And Coachella is just the beginning with Willa Air planning to fly to events like New York Fashion Week and Lollapalooza.

Coachella is being held from April 15 to April 24 this year, according to the festival, with headliners including Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The festival is being held after it was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.