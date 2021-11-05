The Small Businesses That Make Us

Take Pearl River Mart, for example, an institution in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. It's a go-to spot for locals to buy snacks, home goods, and clothing made for both everyday use and special occasions. For T+L, Kayla Hui wrote about how she visited Pearl River Mart last winter to buy an authentic cheongsam in preparation for Chinese New Year. The immigrant-owned shop has become a haven for the Chinese American community in New York, offering products that remind them of home, while providing other shoppers with a window into the world of what makes Chinese immigrants feel at home in the Big Apple. It hasn't always been easy though, the shop has had to relocate several times to due gentrification in the area, forcing them to fight for their spot in their Manhattan home. Nonetheless, Pearl River Mart is the perfect example of the diversity of New York City's retail scene and the sentiment that whatever you're looking for, you can probably find it here.